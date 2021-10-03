Our deepest condolences to the Moore family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. We all remember Carol as a sweet, caring, and wonderful woman. I have fond memories of having lunch with the neighborhood kids at the Moore's house, swimming in the pool and playing out back in the field. Carol was always such a wonderful person to be around in those days. We miss those innocent days. Our hope is that you all are doing well with your respective families. If there is anything the Bourne family can do for you at this time just let us know. Carol will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Bourne family! Again, our thoughts and prayers are with you. David Bourne

Erv, David, Bob and Jenny Bourne Friend October 5, 2021