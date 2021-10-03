MOORE - Carol A. (nee Herkey) October 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Ronald F. Moore; loving mother of Scott (Sue) Moore, Douglas (Pam) Moore, Michael (Carey) Moore and Jacqueline (Jeff) Wilson; fond Nana of Anthony (Ashley) Vero, Domenic Vero, Andrew, Kevin, Matthew and Vincent Moore; great Nana of Weston and Lacey; sister of Donald (Patricia) Herkey and the late Richard Herkey. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 on Tuesday, October 5th, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Mrs. Moore was a retired HSBC worker, after 23 years of service. If desired memorials may be made to the ECMC Foundation, 462 Grider St., G1, Buffalo, NY 14215. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Our deepest condolences to the Moore family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. We all remember Carol as a sweet, caring, and wonderful woman. I have fond memories of having lunch with the neighborhood kids at the Moore's house, swimming in the pool and playing out back in the field. Carol was always such a wonderful person to be around in those days. We miss those innocent days. Our hope is that you all are doing well with your respective families. If there is anything the Bourne family can do for you at this time just let us know. Carol will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Bourne family! Again, our thoughts and prayers are with you. David Bourne