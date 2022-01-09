Menu
Carol R. MOORE
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
MOORE - Carol R. (nee Pfister)
Of Depew, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edmund "Ted" Moore; devoted mother of Paul (Deborah) Moore; loving grandmother of Nicholas (Nicole) Moore, Gregory (Jamie) Moore and Christina (Brandon) Moore; cherished great grandmother of Beckett; dear sister of the late Jean Albert; also survived by nieces and nephews. As per Carol's wishes, private services were held. Please visit Carol's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
