MOORE - Carol R. (nee Pfister)
Of Depew, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edmund "Ted" Moore; devoted mother of Paul (Deborah) Moore; loving grandmother of Nicholas (Nicole) Moore, Gregory (Jamie) Moore and Christina (Brandon) Moore; cherished great grandmother of Beckett; dear sister of the late Jean Albert; also survived by nieces and nephews. As per Carol's wishes, private services were held. Please visit Carol's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.