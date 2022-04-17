Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Lee MORRISON
FUNERAL HOME
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY
MORRISON - Carol Lee
(nee Laffey)
Of Depew, April 12, 2022. Devoted mother of Michael (April) Morrison and Katie (Scott) McDaniel; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Chelsea and Evan McDaniel; dear sister of Sharon (Donald) Fletcher and Susan (Anthony) Cooper; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to St. Bonaventure Fund.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION