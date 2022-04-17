MORRISON - Carol Lee

(nee Laffey)

Of Depew, April 12, 2022. Devoted mother of Michael (April) Morrison and Katie (Scott) McDaniel; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Chelsea and Evan McDaniel; dear sister of Sharon (Donald) Fletcher and Susan (Anthony) Cooper; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday, 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Charity Parish, Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Those wishing may make memorials to St. Bonaventure Fund.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.