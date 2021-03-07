May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Aunt Carol was a great little sister to my dad "Jack" Castle. I will always cherish them laughing together. On dad's 70th Aunt Carol and Uncle Bill (her "little" brother) were laughing with dad many times. Her smile would light up a room. All of us will miss her. My dad especially so. Please pray for him as the eldest he misses his little sister greatly. We will keep you in our prayers, as well.

Bruce & Paula Castle Family March 15, 2021