Buffalo News
Carol MURPHY
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc. - Canandaigua
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY
MURPHY - Carol (nee Castle)
Age 93, passed away on February 25, 2021. She is survived by three daughters, Dianne (Alan) Eagle, Carol Sue Murphy and Barbara Daly; four grandchildren, Sandi (Phillip) Munson, Ashley (Sean) McMullen, Peter Eagle and Zack Daly; five great-grandchildren, Lily, Paige and Sophie Munson, Adeline and Tate McMullen; brother, Dr. Jack (Lori) Castle; and nieces and nephews from coast to coast. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Richard W. "Dick" Murphy; and two brothers, Allen B. Castle and William B. Castle. Carol, born and raised in Buffalo, was the daughter of John "Jack" and Grace (Draffan) Castle. She attended University of Buffalo from 1947-50, where she met her husband Dick. Carol transferred to Buffalo State, where she earned her teaching degree. She enjoyed teaching kindergarten at Smallwood Elementary School, Snyder, NY. Carol and Dick married in December 1951, at Lafayette Presbyterian Church, and resided in Mansfield, OH, Kenmore, NY and Charlotte, NC. In 1983, Carol and Dick opened Happy Clutter Antiques on Rte. 5 and Rte. 20 in Canandaigua, where they enjoyed people and antiques for 25 years. Leading an active life in the community, Carol served on the Board of Directors of Clark Manor, was an honorary member of Travelers Club, and volunteered with Youth Group at The United Church of Canandaigua. Carol also traveled Western NY for speaking engagements on The History of Cloth Dolls and Frank Lloyd Wright architecture. Carol's grandmother, Grace McClintock Draffan, taught her to sew at age 4. Carol sewed quilts and blankets for her great-grandchildren for Christmas at age 93! She loved designing artwork with a needle. Carol's beautiful needlework is hanging on display in her church's foyer. Carol loved her life and shared her optimism. She laughed easily and loudly and would often say, "My husband married me for my laugh!" Celebration of Carol's Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The United Church, 11 Gibson St., Canandaigua, NY 14424 or The Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 671, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Arrangements are by JOHNSON-KENNEDY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc. - Canandaigua
I worked with Dick at Gold Bond, he was my boss, and still remember him sitting at my desk and showing me his Happy Clutter card. I was friends with both Dick and Carol and enjoyed spending time with them. I kept up with them and thought I'd check the listings when I didn't hear back from Carol. I am so sorry for your loss, they were good people and truly meant for each other. I will think of them and fondly remember the good times I had and the lessons they taught me.
Jack D'Armond
Friend
December 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Aunt Carol was a great little sister to my dad "Jack" Castle. I will always cherish them laughing together. On dad's 70th Aunt Carol and Uncle Bill (her "little" brother) were laughing with dad many times. Her smile would light up a room. All of us will miss her. My dad especially so. Please pray for him as the eldest he misses his little sister greatly. We will keep you in our prayers, as well.
Bruce & Paula Castle
Family
March 15, 2021
