Carol A. NIESCIER
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
NIESCIER - Carol A.
(nee Korczynski)
January 3, 2022, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Charles (Carolyn) Panfil Jr.; cherished grandmother of Joseph and "Grandma Carol" of Tiffany; devoted sister of the late Christine (Richard) Bzibziak; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
7
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
