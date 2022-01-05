NIESCIER - Carol A.
(nee Korczynski)
January 3, 2022, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Charles (Carolyn) Panfil Jr.; cherished grandmother of Joseph and "Grandma Carol" of Tiffany; devoted sister of the late Christine (Richard) Bzibziak; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2022.