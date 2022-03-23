Menu
Carol OLESHANSKY
March 22, 2022. Loving companion of Jim Myers; devoted mother of Aaron and Zoe Oleshansky; sister of Ellen (Ian) Kay and Amy Friedlander Anzalone; cherished grandmother of Grace Oleshansky; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 11 AM, March 24, at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, 14221. View live stream at shirshalombuffalo.org. Masks are strongly encouraged. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Shiva will be held Thursday and Saturday, 7-9 PM and Sunday, 2-4 PM, at Jim and Carol's Home. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
