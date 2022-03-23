OLESHANSKY - Carol
March 22, 2022. Loving companion of Jim Myers; devoted mother of Aaron and Zoe Oleshansky; sister of Ellen (Ian) Kay and Amy Friedlander Anzalone; cherished grandmother of Grace Oleshansky; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 11 AM, March 24, at Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, 14221. View live stream at shirshalombuffalo.org
. Masks are strongly encouraged. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. Shiva will be held Thursday and Saturday, 7-9 PM and Sunday, 2-4 PM, at Jim and Carol's Home. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.