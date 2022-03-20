PEREZ - Carol A.(nee DellaPenta)Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest March 14, 2022; beloved wife of the late Dr. Anthony B. Perez; devoted mother of Mary (Dennis) Morris, Anne Nichols, and Anthony (Sherryl) Perez; cherished grandmother of Richard (Katie), late Matthew, and Christopher (Alyssa) Morris, Lia (Dave Gzyl) Nichols, Anthony, and Philip Perez; adored great-grandmother of Keira, Charlotte, Theodore, Zoey, Matthew, Tucker, and Cooper; loving sister-in-law of Peter Perez; dearest daughter of the late Alfred and Anna DellaPenta; revered sister of the late Alfred (Loretta), Pasquale (Mitzi), and Joseph (Judy) DellaPenta; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert, Amherst, NY, Monday from 4 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Avenue, Buffalo, NY, on Tuesday at 9:30 O'Clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences at