The severity of the sense of loss with Carol’s passing is overwhelming. The knowledge of the blessing I was granted is significant. Carol enhanced the lives of everyone she encountered, especially her students. Carol was a brilliant educator, who encouraged the artistic capabilities of both the accomplished and the students who strive to achieve beauty out of their lives.



Carol generously and graciously exposed many of her students to cultural experiences such as theoretical performances and museums that were not readily available in our community.



The memories of our conversations, letters, shared love of books and canine babies will restore my broken spirit. May the memories of Carol sustain her family, friends, and students.



Colleen Carswell Friend January 4, 2022