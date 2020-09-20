HUCK - Carol S. (nee Stephens)
April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years, of the late John D. Huck, Sr.; loving mother of Cynthia (Robert) Manfreda, Lori (Peter) Bumbaco, Patricia (Stephen) Mancuso, John D. (Jean) Huck Jr., Jill (Steven) Kennedy and Timothy R. Huck; cherished grandmother of fourteen; devoted great-grandmother of nine; survived by two sisters and four brothers, predeceased by three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 24th, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service Friday morning, September 25th, at 11 o'clock, at St. Michael's Cemetery, Cayuga Rd., Williamsville. Masks required. Memorials may be made to Sisters Hospital Foundation, 2157 Main St., Buffalo, 14214. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.