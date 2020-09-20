Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carol S. HUCK
HUCK - Carol S. (nee Stephens)
April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years, of the late John D. Huck, Sr.; loving mother of Cynthia (Robert) Manfreda, Lori (Peter) Bumbaco, Patricia (Stephen) Mancuso, John D. (Jean) Huck Jr., Jill (Steven) Kennedy and Timothy R. Huck; cherished grandmother of fourteen; devoted great-grandmother of nine; survived by two sisters and four brothers, predeceased by three brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 24th, from 3-7 PM, at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service Friday morning, September 25th, at 11 o'clock, at St. Michael's Cemetery, Cayuga Rd., Williamsville. Masks required. Memorials may be made to Sisters Hospital Foundation, 2157 Main St., Buffalo, 14214. Please share condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.