SAUER - Carol (nee Kimmith)

Of Akron, NY, entered into rest April 17, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Raymond and Rita (nee Brunner) Kimmith. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Pine Lawn Cemetery, 2951 Harlem Road., Cheektowaga, on Friday at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Carol was the owner of Border Line Restaurant. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 886-5363.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.