We are so sorry for your loss. Every time I talked to her when she was in the hospital, she told me she just wanted to go home and be with Jack and her family. All those weeks in the hospital without a visitor had to be very hard on her. I will miss our monthly phone talks and the stories we shared about our childhood, our parents and our grandchildren. I know she is in a beter place now. No needles, dialysis or doctor appointments. Rest in peace Jeannie, after all you went through you certainly deserve it. Until we meet again Love You

Linda & George Hodge Family June 23, 2021