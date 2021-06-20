SCHUTTE - Carol Jean
"Jeannie"
Peacefully in her Clarence, NY, home June 14, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 59 years John "Jack" Schutte, with whom she shared an exact birthday only 12 hours apart. She was the loving mother of Lori (Kamdon) Flaherty and John (Nancy) Schutte. She will be missed by her four grandchildren, Daniel (Kiersten Habdo) Flaherty, Emily (Taylor Watson) Schutte Watson, Sara Flaherty, and Erin Schutte; she is also survived by her loving sister Linda (George) Hodge of West Seneca. Jeannie endured 96 days apart from her family due to Covid restrictions and survived numerous surgeries, as well as Covid-19. She was a brave and tireless fighter, brilliant seamstress, animal lover, and was deeply devoted to her family. At her request, funeral services will be private. With special thanks to Hospice Buffalo, donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated, or alternatively the Erie County SPCA where she adopted her beloved dog Ginger. Arrangement by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.