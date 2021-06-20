Menu
Carol Jean "Jeannie" SCHUTTE
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
SCHUTTE - Carol Jean
"Jeannie"
Peacefully in her Clarence, NY, home June 14, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 59 years John "Jack" Schutte, with whom she shared an exact birthday only 12 hours apart. She was the loving mother of Lori (Kamdon) Flaherty and John (Nancy) Schutte. She will be missed by her four grandchildren, Daniel (Kiersten Habdo) Flaherty, Emily (Taylor Watson) Schutte Watson, Sara Flaherty, and Erin Schutte; she is also survived by her loving sister Linda (George) Hodge of West Seneca. Jeannie endured 96 days apart from her family due to Covid restrictions and survived numerous surgeries, as well as Covid-19. She was a brave and tireless fighter, brilliant seamstress, animal lover, and was deeply devoted to her family. At her request, funeral services will be private. With special thanks to Hospice Buffalo, donations in her memory would be greatly appreciated, or alternatively the Erie County SPCA where she adopted her beloved dog Ginger. Arrangement by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
Sorry to hear such a wonderful person has been taken away from all of us, Jeannie and Jack were a match made in heaven, May God watch over her always for I know she will always be missed by everyone.
Timothy Murek
Friend
June 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Jeannie was a special person.
ROY & JOSIE Mauerman
Friend
June 25, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Every time I talked to her when she was in the hospital, she told me she just wanted to go home and be with Jack and her family. All those weeks in the hospital without a visitor had to be very hard on her. I will miss our monthly phone talks and the stories we shared about our childhood, our parents and our grandchildren. I know she is in a beter place now. No needles, dialysis or doctor appointments. Rest in peace Jeannie, after all you went through you certainly deserve it. Until we meet again Love You
Linda & George Hodge
Family
June 23, 2021
