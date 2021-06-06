SCOTCH - Carol Ann (nee Hayes) Of Halifax, NS, Canada, April 6, 2021. Passed peacefully following a prolonged illness, resultant of a stroke at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Peter Scotch; daughter of the late Elizabeth A. (nee Mutka) and the late John J. Hayes; dearest sister of Michael F. (Ellen) (late Louise), Thomas J. (Susan), John P. (Winklyn), Robert J. (Kathleen), Gerald P., James D., Timothy P. and Charles E. (Elaina) Hayes; loving sister-in-law of Julie (nee Jarosz) Hayes; adoring aunt to 38 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A native of South Buffalo Carol graduated from Mt. Mercy Academy, and Rosary Hill College. Following retirement from a successful career that took her to the west coast, she moved to Nova Scotia, where she married her husband, Peter, in 1999. Private arrangements were held in Halifax in April. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Carol's Life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 5:30 PM from St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220.
deepest sympathy we had great memories I am presently confined to my home and unable to attend the mass tomorrow
Brigid Moran
School
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss I attended grammar school, High School and College with Carol. Over the years I had lost contact but she obviously had a full life.
Carol Mcandrews
School
June 7, 2021
Sorry to hear of Carol's passing. We recently found each other on Facebook, it was great talking of old times at STA. and growing up in South Buffalo. Remember the good times it will help you thru the hard times ahead.
Donald Kropp
School
June 6, 2021
Mike and Ellen,
So sorry for your loss.
Mary Lou and Pat Breen
Other
June 6, 2021
And now the time is near // Carol my sister did it Her Way !!! Love Tom & Susie