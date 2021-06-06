SCOTCH - Carol Ann

(nee Hayes)

Of Halifax, NS, Canada, April 6, 2021. Passed peacefully following a prolonged illness, resultant of a stroke at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Peter Scotch; daughter of the late Elizabeth A. (nee Mutka) and the late John J. Hayes; dearest sister of Michael F. (Ellen) (late Louise), Thomas J. (Susan), John P. (Winklyn), Robert J. (Kathleen), Gerald P., James D., Timothy P. and Charles E. (Elaina) Hayes; loving sister-in-law of Julie (nee Jarosz) Hayes; adoring aunt to 38 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A native of South Buffalo Carol graduated from Mt. Mercy Academy, and Rosary Hill College. Following retirement from a successful career that took her to the west coast, she moved to Nova Scotia, where she married her husband, Peter, in 1999. Private arrangements were held in Halifax in April. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Carol's Life will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 5:30 PM from St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.