Carol J. SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
SMITH - Carol J. (nee Kingston)
April 5, 2022, of East Aurora, NY. Loving wife of the late Tony Smith; dearest mother of Geoffrey (Rhonda), Bruce (Pam), Eric (Christie), and Craig (Patty) Smith; beloved grandmother of Allison, Whitney, Kaitlin, Garrett, Dustin, Sarah, Kyle, and Holly Smith; dear sister of Barbara Schick, Jeanne Moog, the late David, and late Dale Kingston. Family present for visitation on Friday 4-7 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to The Boys & Girls Club of East Aurora, 24 Paine St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
