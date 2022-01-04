SUGG - Carol M. (nee Keppler)
January 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sugg; dear mother of Karen (Joseph) LoBuglio and Jeffrey (Sandra) Wilkin; loving grandmother of Kaylyn (Ryan), Bradley, Eric, Anthony and Nicole; sister of the late Norine Haug and Albert Keppler. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 6-7 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo Please share online condolences and fond memories at www.pernadenglerrobertswilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.