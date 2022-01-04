Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol M. SUGG
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
SUGG - Carol M. (nee Keppler)
January 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sugg; dear mother of Karen (Joseph) LoBuglio and Jeffrey (Sandra) Wilkin; loving grandmother of Kaylyn (Ryan), Bradley, Eric, Anthony and Nicole; sister of the late Norine Haug and Albert Keppler. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, from 6-7 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo Please share online condolences and fond memories at www.pernadenglerrobertswilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Karen and Jeff. I am so sorry for your loss.
Rosemarie Proulx
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results