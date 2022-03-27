TRAINA - Carol Borchert
Carol Borchert Traina, 58, went home to be with her Savior Jesus on February 19, 2022 in Grand Island, NY, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on December 31, 1963 in Kenmore, NY. Carol was a dedicated teacher in the North Tonawanda Schools for 28 years. Carol was a long-serving and cherished member of Kenmore Alliance church. She was a teacher, a youth leader, a co-leader of the Hope & Healing ministry, and ran the Bible Quizzing ministry for many years, along with many other ministries for over 30 years. She did all of these with great faith and intentionality. She ran her race and finished well. Carol is survived by her husband, Mark Traina, and her children, Carrie Eberly and Luke Traina. Carol is also survived by her mother and stepfather, Brenda and John Cassoni, and her stepmother, Denise Borchert, and predeceased by her father, Robert Borchert. She is also survived by her sister, Diana (David) Hills, brother-in-law, Bob (Bonnie) Traina, stepbrothers, James (Stephanie) Bowman and Dan (Amanda) Bowman and nieces and nephews, Anna, Rachele, Jessica, Michael, Jillian, Hannah and Christopher. Memorial service to be held at Kenmore Alliance Church, 175 Bonnett Ave., Tonawanda, NY, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 AM. Memorial Donations can be given to Kenmore Alliance Church Youth Ministry. Arrangements by DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Fond memories and condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.