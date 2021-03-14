Menu
Carol A. TRIMPER
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
TRIMPER - Carol A.
(nee Keating)
March 7, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert C.; dear mother of Robert (Gail) Trimper Jr., Lori (Wallace) Piotrowski, Karen Harder, Michael Trimper, Thomas (Jennifer) Trimper and the late Kelly Trimper and Cheryl Geiser; sister of the late Mary (late Walter) Nowak; grandmother of Kaitlyn and Kelly Trimper, Erin, Claire and Kevin Geiser, Grace and Eric Piotrowski, Tyler and Grant Harder and Abigail and Aidan Trimper; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share your condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
