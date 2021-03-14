TRIMPER - Carol A.
(nee Keating)
March 7, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert C.; dear mother of Robert (Gail) Trimper Jr., Lori (Wallace) Piotrowski, Karen Harder, Michael Trimper, Thomas (Jennifer) Trimper and the late Kelly Trimper and Cheryl Geiser; sister of the late Mary (late Walter) Nowak; grandmother of Kaitlyn and Kelly Trimper, Erin, Claire and Kevin Geiser, Grace and Eric Piotrowski, Tyler and Grant Harder and Abigail and Aidan Trimper; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share your condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.