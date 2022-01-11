WHITMORE - Carol Sirianni
Passed peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2021. She is predeceased by her husband, Louis A. Sirianni; granddaughter, Erin Ward. Carol is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick Whitmore; daughters, Theresa (Tom) Brennan and Marie (Ray) Ward; step-daughters, Kelley (Jim) Alexander, Colleen (Randy) Newton; grandchildren, Michael (Kristy) Brennan, Karen (Eamon) Matthews, Raymond L. (Jemie) Ward, Steven Ward, Mary Newton and Lucy Newton; great-grandchildren, Zackary Ward, Ethan Matthews, Declan Brennan, Alana Matthews, Julia Brennan, Penny Ward and Lucy Ward; sister, Pauline McCarthy; sisters-in-law, Rose (Frank) Parlato and Ann Muffalto; nieces and nephews. For more information, visit www.bartolomeo.com
. Carol's life story will be shared during visitation, 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12 at the funeral home, 1411 Vintage Lane, Rochester, NY 14626. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Thursday at St. Mark's Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Rochester, NY 14612. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.