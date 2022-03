WITEK - Carol M. (nee Kehoe)

March 12, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert; dear mother of Michael, Brian (Denise) Sharon, James (Lynn) and Jennifer; loving grandmother and great-grandmother; also survived by nieces, nephews and her fur babies, Layla and Rusty. Friends received on Tuesday, from 2-8 PM, at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., Cheektowaga, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, at 11:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2022.