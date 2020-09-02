Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carole A. DAVIS
DAVIS - Carole A.
Of Buffalo, August 29, 2020. Loving wife of Kenneth Davis; cherished sister of Rudolph (Debra) Laster, Michael Laster, and Etta (Ronald) House; loving step-mother of the late Shannon Davis; step-grandmother of two; great-step-grandmother of one. Friends may call Friday, from 11AM - 12PM, where a Service will be held at 12 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John E Roberts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.