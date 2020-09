DAVIS - Carole A.Of Buffalo, August 29, 2020. Loving wife of Kenneth Davis; cherished sister of Rudolph (Debra) Laster, Michael Laster, and Etta (Ronald) House; loving step-mother of the late Shannon Davis; step-grandmother of two; great-step-grandmother of one. Friends may call Friday, from 11AM - 12PM, where a Service will be held at 12 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com