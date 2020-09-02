DAVIS - Carole A.
Of Buffalo, August 29, 2020. Loving wife of Kenneth Davis; cherished sister of Rudolph (Debra) Laster, Michael Laster, and Etta (Ronald) House; loving step-mother of the late Shannon Davis; step-grandmother of two; great-step-grandmother of one. Friends may call Friday, from 11AM - 12PM, where a Service will be held at 12 PM, at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., Amherst. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.