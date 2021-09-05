BROAS - Carole (nee Wheeler)

September 2, 2021. Loving mother of Marcella (Jeffrey) Whitman, Richard (Pamela) Broas and the late SFC David Broas (ARMY). Mother-in-law of Debbie Broas. Cherished gramma of Nicholas (Amanda) Whitman, Natalie (Matthew) Harrington, Emily (fiancée Shane Kinn) Whitman, Samantha (Evan) Broas, Jordyn (Adam) Wysocki, Sara (Jesse) Presley and Katie Broas. Great-gramma of Harper Ruth, Brooklyn Grace and Blake Everleigh. Beloved daughter of the late Frederic Roger Wheeler and Emily Estelle (nee Stuart) Wheeler. Dear sister of SMS Frederic W. Wheeler (USAFR) and the late CW03 Roger S. Wheeler (USMC). Survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Saber Funeral Home, LLC, 549 Oliver Street, 716-692-0271, on Tuesday, September 7th from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (corner of Center and Oliver Street) on Wednesday, September 8th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's memory to Niagara County S.P.C.A.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.