Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carole BROAS
FUNERAL HOME
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
BROAS - Carole (nee Wheeler)
September 2, 2021. Loving mother of Marcella (Jeffrey) Whitman, Richard (Pamela) Broas and the late SFC David Broas (ARMY). Mother-in-law of Debbie Broas. Cherished gramma of Nicholas (Amanda) Whitman, Natalie (Matthew) Harrington, Emily (fiancée Shane Kinn) Whitman, Samantha (Evan) Broas, Jordyn (Adam) Wysocki, Sara (Jesse) Presley and Katie Broas. Great-gramma of Harper Ruth, Brooklyn Grace and Blake Everleigh. Beloved daughter of the late Frederic Roger Wheeler and Emily Estelle (nee Stuart) Wheeler. Dear sister of SMS Frederic W. Wheeler (USAFR) and the late CW03 Roger S. Wheeler (USMC). Survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Saber Funeral Home, LLC, 549 Oliver Street, 716-692-0271, on Tuesday, September 7th from 4 to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (corner of Center and Oliver Street) on Wednesday, September 8th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's memory to Niagara County S.P.C.A.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Sep
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
corner of Center and Oliver Street, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Saber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.