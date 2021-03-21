BROWN - Carole P.
(nee Repine)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jack Brown; devoted mother of Jerry (late Marlene), David, Jack and the late Christopher (Thomas DiChristopher) Brown; cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Matthew, Michael and Victoria (Max); loving daughter of the late Wilbert and Pauline Repine; dear sister of Laura Darlene Getty and James Repine and predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.