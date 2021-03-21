Sorry for your loss. Loved Carole like she was family. Called her AUNT at times. She was always good to me. Didnt keep in touch cause I have moved out of area and lost her number. Please call me at 716 715 5866. Would love to hear from any of you. Wishing all my best to you all during this time. May God bless you all.

Barbara Yacone March 21, 2021