Carole P. BROWN
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BROWN - Carole P.
(nee Repine)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jack Brown; devoted mother of Jerry (late Marlene), David, Jack and the late Christopher (Thomas DiChristopher) Brown; cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Matthew, Michael and Victoria (Max); loving daughter of the late Wilbert and Pauline Repine; dear sister of Laura Darlene Getty and James Repine and predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Leave condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Sorry for your loss. Loved Carole like she was family. Called her AUNT at times. She was always good to me. Didnt keep in touch cause I have moved out of area and lost her number. Please call me at 716 715 5866. Would love to hear from any of you. Wishing all my best to you all during this time. May God bless you all.
Barbara Yacone
March 21, 2021
