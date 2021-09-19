Menu
Carole A. McDADE
McDADE - Carole A.
(nee Sonderstrup)
Of Kenmore, NY, on September 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W., who passed away February 12, 2020; loving mother and father of Thomas P. McDade (Melanie Morse) and Kathleen McDade-Burd (Kevin McNerney); dear grandmother and grandfather of Molly, Allison and Nathan; step-grandmother and grandfather of Jacob, Elliot and Charles. Carole is the sister of the late Kay Sonderstrup. Thomas is uncle to James (Linda) McDade and great-uncle of Makenna and Cullen. Thomas is the brother of the late Leo McDade. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 25, 2021 for both Carole and Thomas at 9:30 AM, in St. John Neumann Chapel, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Erie County SPCA. Please share your online condolences and memories at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John Neumann Chapel
1085 Englewood Ave, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to family and all who knew her. I knew Carole from the Teddy Roosevelt volunteer craft group or the "therapy group". I grew to admire and respect this lovely, feisty woman. May she Rest In Peace.
Susie Siegel
Family
September 19, 2021
