ROBERTS - Carole A.
Age 77, of Lewiston passed from this life on December 20, 2021, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center from complications of Covid. Carole was born January 5, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Milner) Ostertag. She and her former late husband John Roberts founded the Apple Granny Restaurant in Lewiston, NY, in 1975. Carole was an avid reader who loved the Book Corner and a lifelong fan of Jeopardy. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carole was the hostess to many family gatherings where she was the life of the party. She had a boisterous laugh that you could hear for miles. Carole and John were blessed with five children. She was predeceased by her eldest son John G. Roberts III and is survived by four children; Carole Lynn (Randy) Gerwitz, Susan (Scott) Senick, Shannon (Edward) Briggs and Brian Roberts; nine grandchildren; Stephen (Christina) Roberts, Krystina (Ryan) Digati, Edward Briggs, Tiffany (Jon) Palmeri, Chelsea (Ben) Smith, Katherine (Michael) Janese, Scott (Rebecca) Senick, Amanda Senick and Giovanni Roberts also seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Kathleen Ostertag, Cheryl (Chuck) Kotalik and Kenneth Ostertag; a brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Roberts and several nieces and nephews. At the family's request a private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice Pathways 4675 Sunset Dr. Lockport, NY 14094. Professional arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. Lewiston. Please share condolences at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.