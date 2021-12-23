Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carole A. ROBERTS
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hardison Funeral Home
401 Ridge St.
Lewiston , NY
ROBERTS - Carole A.
Age 77, of Lewiston passed from this life on December 20, 2021, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center from complications of Covid. Carole was born January 5, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Milner) Ostertag. She and her former late husband John Roberts founded the Apple Granny Restaurant in Lewiston, NY, in 1975. Carole was an avid reader who loved the Book Corner and a lifelong fan of Jeopardy. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carole was the hostess to many family gatherings where she was the life of the party. She had a boisterous laugh that you could hear for miles. Carole and John were blessed with five children. She was predeceased by her eldest son John G. Roberts III and is survived by four children; Carole Lynn (Randy) Gerwitz, Susan (Scott) Senick, Shannon (Edward) Briggs and Brian Roberts; nine grandchildren; Stephen (Christina) Roberts, Krystina (Ryan) Digati, Edward Briggs, Tiffany (Jon) Palmeri, Chelsea (Ben) Smith, Katherine (Michael) Janese, Scott (Rebecca) Senick, Amanda Senick and Giovanni Roberts also seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Kathleen Ostertag, Cheryl (Chuck) Kotalik and Kenneth Ostertag; a brother-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Roberts and several nieces and nephews. At the family's request a private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice Pathways 4675 Sunset Dr. Lockport, NY 14094. Professional arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC. Lewiston. Please share condolences at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hardison Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Cheryl, Chuck and family; So sorry to hear of Carol´s passing. You´re all in my thoughts and prayers today. With my Deepest condolences, Danny
Daniel Passanese
Other
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results