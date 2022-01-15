WEBER - Carole A.
(nee Hens)
January 12, 2022, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Jerome B. Weber Sr.; loving mother of Jerome B. (Audrey) Weber Jr. and Karen E. (Daniel) Yoho; cherished grandmother of Jennifer and Joseph; dear sister of Christine (late John) Weber, James (Barbara) Hens and the late Timothy (late Patricia) Hens; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.