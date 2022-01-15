Menu
Carole A. WEBER
WEBER - Carole A.
(nee Hens)
January 12, 2022, age 80. Beloved wife of the late Jerome B. Weber Sr.; loving mother of Jerome B. (Audrey) Weber Jr. and Karen E. (Daniel) Yoho; cherished grandmother of Jennifer and Joseph; dear sister of Christine (late John) Weber, James (Barbara) Hens and the late Timothy (late Patricia) Hens; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Infant of Prague Church
921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
