Carolina MIRABELLI
MIRABELLI - Carolina (nee Costanzo)
December 4, 2020, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Cesare D. Mirabelli; devoted mother of Mary (Andrew) Hillery, Joseph (Linda) Mirabelli, Annalee (late Gary) Wilkinson and Anthony (Kelly) Mirabelli; loving grandmother of Andrew (Becky) Hillery, III, Michael (Carrie) Hillery, Jennifer and Laurie Mirabelli, Erin (companion Dan Dygert) Hillery, Joseph (Desiree) Mirabelli, Anthony and Vincent Mirabelli and great-grandchildren Clare Hillery, Isabella and Alexandra Mirabelli, Allison Hillery, Emma and Sarah Hillery, Ryan and Nathaniel Hillery; daughter of the late Edoardo and Angelina Costanzo; dearest sister of Bice Vivolo, Lidia Costanzo, and the late Norma Colosimo; brothers Ivo, Ezio, Alberto, Dino and the late Renato Costanzo; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private service and interment will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carolina's memory to the American Heart Association and St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, Tonawanda, NY. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
