Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Caroline J. COVELLI
COVELLI - Caroline J. (nee Pastore)
Age 92, entered peacefully into eternal rest early Sunday morning on September 5, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Rose and Thomas Pastore, she was a 50 year resident of North Hollywood, CA and one of seven sisters and brothers. She joins, in eternal life, her husband of 72 years, Lawrence A. Covelli. She was survived by sister Rose DiGiacomo of Torrance, CA, brother Thomas Pastore MD of East Aurora, NY, and five children, one daughter-in-law, 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Aunt Carol to 33 nieces and nephews. Wake and Rosary at LIGHTHOUSE WHITE & DAY CENTER, 901 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Martyr Church, 1900 So. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:30 AM. Donations for Alzheimer's Dementia Research may be made in memory of Carol J. Covelli at: http://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/Alzheimers


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Wake
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
LIGHTHOUSE WHITE & DAY CENTER
901 Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach, NY
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Lawrence Martyr Church
1900 So. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Joni and David... You have been in my thoughts and prayers as you get ready to celebrate Carol's life. Peace and prayers to you and the entire Covelli & Pastore Families now and always. God Bless!
Jeanmarie Tiberi-Danieu
Family
October 5, 2021
It was an honor and blessing to have had Aunt Carol in our lives. Her smile and laugh lite up a room. She had a sweet demeanor, determination, strong beliefs which she shared with the whole family. God bless her, Uncle Larry and all the Covelli, Pastore Families.
nancy j vittorini
Family
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results