COVELLI - Caroline J. (nee Pastore)
Age 92, entered peacefully into eternal rest early Sunday morning on September 5, 2021. Born in Buffalo, NY, to Rose and Thomas Pastore, she was a 50 year resident of North Hollywood, CA and one of seven sisters and brothers. She joins, in eternal life, her husband of 72 years, Lawrence A. Covelli. She was survived by sister Rose DiGiacomo of Torrance, CA, brother Thomas Pastore MD of East Aurora, NY, and five children, one daughter-in-law, 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Aunt Carol to 33 nieces and nephews. Wake and Rosary at LIGHTHOUSE WHITE & DAY CENTER, 901 Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Martyr Church, 1900 So. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 10:30 AM. Donations for Alzheimer's Dementia Research may be made in memory of Carol J. Covelli at: http://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/Alzheimers
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.