GRAZIANO - Caroline G.

(nee Difranco)

November 29, 2020. Wife of the late Frank L. Graziano, DDS; mother of Salvatore (Jeanette), Frank (Patricia) Graziano, Cynthia (Joseph) Kremer, Deborah (Clifford Faintych) Graziano, Barbara (Erik) Skoog and the late Dr. Pamela Graziano; grandmother of Megan Kremer, Timothy, Jeffrey and Mia Maria Graziano, Samuel, Erik and Frank Skoog; also survived by nieces and nephews; sister of Russell DiFranco and Salvatore DiFranco. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family, under the direction of the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Gifts in Mrs. Graziano's memory may be made to Dream from the Heart Camp, 936 Delaware Ave., Suite 100, Buffalo 14209 appreciated.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.