Caroline "Carol" KALATA
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
KALATA - Caroline "Carol" (nee Bardak)
Of Tonawanda Twp., December 11, 2021, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Holly (Barry) Bland and Gordon Kalata; devoted grandmother of Gregory and Steven Bland; great-grandmother of Marcus, Alexis, McKenzie and Bryce; dear sister of Fred (late Kathy), Barbara, Gerald, Thomas, James and the late Chester (late Julia), Elaine (late Paul) Bankoske, Steven (Nora) and Joseph (Dede) Bardak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday 4-8 PM, where Prayers will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 11 AM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
18
Prayer Service
10:30a.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Assumption Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kolano Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gordie, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear Mother. I know how your heart is broken, my Mom has been gone for 26 years and I miss her as it was yesterday. She is still with you though Gordie, her soul with touch yours, just look for signs that she is with you. May God get you and your family through this. I remember how you and she worked so hard on your Christmas village. Terry and I wish you all the best!!
Chrissy & Terry Kobus
Other
December 16, 2021
We will miss you Aunt Carol! Such good memories of all the celebrations at your home with you and Uncle Chester!
Kim and Martin
Family
December 16, 2021
