Gordie, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear Mother. I know how your heart is broken, my Mom has been gone for 26 years and I miss her as it was yesterday. She is still with you though Gordie, her soul with touch yours, just look for signs that she is with you. May God get you and your family through this. I remember how you and she worked so hard on your Christmas village. Terry and I wish you all the best!!

Chrissy & Terry Kobus Other December 16, 2021