KALATA - Caroline "Carol" (nee Bardak)
Of Tonawanda Twp., December 11, 2021, at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Chester; loving mother of Holly (Barry) Bland and Gordon Kalata; devoted grandmother of Gregory and Steven Bland; great-grandmother of Marcus, Alexis, McKenzie and Bryce; dear sister of Fred (late Kathy), Barbara, Gerald, Thomas, James and the late Chester (late Julia), Elaine (late Paul) Bankoske, Steven (Nora) and Joseph (Dede) Bardak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday 4-8 PM, where Prayers will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 11 AM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.