KENCEL - Caroline Ann

(nee Pawlus)

June 29, 2021, of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of Robert E. Kencel; dear mother of Michael (Laura) Kencel, Catherine (Christopher) DiPirro, and Christine Kencel; survived by five grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Christine (William) Aldridge, and the late Sonny Pawlus; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Martha's Church, 10 French Rd., Depew, NY, Saturday at 10 AM, please assemble at church. Family present at BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.