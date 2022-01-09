KROMPHARDT - Caroline Ellen
Formerly of New Port Richey, Florida and North Tonawanda, NY. A daughter of the late Rev. Herbert and the late Laura (Haueisen) Teske. Caroline was born on March 14, 1934 in St. James, MO. She graduated from Fairfax High School, Fairfax, ND 1951. Married: September 18, 1955 in Beecher, IL to The Rev. Arnold E. Kromphardt, of West Seneca, NY. Dr. Kromphardt became the President of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod-Eastern District from 1979-1991. They were happily married for 60 years. Dr. Kromphardt pre-deceased Caroline in 2016. Children: Daniel (Barbara Dale) Kromphardt of Tonawanda, Susan (The Rev. David Maack) of Severn, MD and Debra (Will Keresztes) of Buffalo. Caroline was devoted to her children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two sisters and four brothers, as well as many nieces and nephews. Caroline was a Teletype Operator for AT&T in Chicago, IL from 1951-1952 and then trained to become a Flight Attendant for American Airlines based in Chicago, IL from 1952-1955. Caroline excelled as an Executive Secretary for Carborundum in Niagara Falls, Taylor Devices in North Tonawanda, and she also earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Buffalo State College in 1984. Caroline supported her husband's early Pastoral work in Sunderland, England; in Marseilles, Illinois and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before coming to North Tonawanda in 1968. Proud of her Lutheran heritage, she was a faithful member and leader at St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, NY for many years. Upon retirement, she and her husband were active as founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Port Richey, FL. Caroline served as a leader in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and cherished her ministry as a Soprano in Church Choirs. In addition, she was a valued member of the Buffalo Choral Arts Society.Ca
roline will be remembered fondly as a reliable leader, a skilled hostess, an enthusiastic vocal musician, a beloved wife, a cherished mother, and a loving grandma and great-grandma.Memorials may be made to her beloved Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Caroline's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL, 716-825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.