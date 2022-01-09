Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Caroline Ellen KROMPHARDT
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
KROMPHARDT - Caroline Ellen
Formerly of New Port Richey, Florida and North Tonawanda, NY. A daughter of the late Rev. Herbert and the late Laura (Haueisen) Teske. Caroline was born on March 14, 1934 in St. James, MO. She graduated from Fairfax High School, Fairfax, ND 1951. Married: September 18, 1955 in Beecher, IL to The Rev. Arnold E. Kromphardt, of West Seneca, NY. Dr. Kromphardt became the President of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod-Eastern District from 1979-1991. They were happily married for 60 years. Dr. Kromphardt pre-deceased Caroline in 2016. Children: Daniel (Barbara Dale) Kromphardt of Tonawanda, Susan (The Rev. David Maack) of Severn, MD and Debra (Will Keresztes) of Buffalo. Caroline was devoted to her children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her two sisters and four brothers, as well as many nieces and nephews. Caroline was a Teletype Operator for AT&T in Chicago, IL from 1951-1952 and then trained to become a Flight Attendant for American Airlines based in Chicago, IL from 1952-1955. Caroline excelled as an Executive Secretary for Carborundum in Niagara Falls, Taylor Devices in North Tonawanda, and she also earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Buffalo State College in 1984. Caroline supported her husband's early Pastoral work in Sunderland, England; in Marseilles, Illinois and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before coming to North Tonawanda in 1968. Proud of her Lutheran heritage, she was a faithful member and leader at St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda, NY for many years. Upon retirement, she and her husband were active as founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Port Richey, FL. Caroline served as a leader in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and cherished her ministry as a Soprano in Church Choirs. In addition, she was a valued member of the Buffalo Choral Arts Society.Caroline will be remembered fondly as a reliable leader, a skilled hostess, an enthusiastic vocal musician, a beloved wife, a cherished mother, and a loving grandma and great-grandma.Memorials may be made to her beloved Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Caroline's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL, 716-825-5205. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.