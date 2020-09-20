Menu
Caroline M. KISKER
KISKER - Caroline M.
(nee Hummel)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman C. Kisker; dearest mother of Lynn Kisker, Karen (Thomas) Wall, Norman G. and Gary (Debbie) Kisker; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Dorothy (late Arthur) Kelley and the late June (late Joseph) Frischolz. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in memory of Caroline. Online condolences shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
