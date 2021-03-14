NEAMON - Caroline A.
(nee Rakoska)
Age 82, of Yorkshire, NY, passed away on March 13, 2021. Friends may call on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10-11:30 AM at the Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St., Arcade, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Lutheran Church or to the Yorkshire Fire Dept., P.O. Box 145, Yorkshire, NY 14173. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.