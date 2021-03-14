Menu
Caroline A. NEAMON
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
NEAMON - Caroline A.
(nee Rakoska)
Age 82, of Yorkshire, NY, passed away on March 13, 2021. Friends may call on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 10-11:30 AM at the Hope Lutheran Church, 2 E. Main St., Arcade, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Lutheran Church or to the Yorkshire Fire Dept., P.O. Box 145, Yorkshire, NY 14173. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
2 E. Main St., Arcade, NY
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Hope Lutheran Church
2 E. Main St, Arcade, NY
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
