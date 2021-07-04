Menu
Carolyn A. DiFRANCESCO
DiFRANCESCO - Carolyn A. (nee Lazzaro)
Passed away May 6, 2020; Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. DiFrancesco, Jr. and a devoted mother to Antonio Charles DiFrancesco; dearest sister of Carmela (Anthony) Cartone, the late Salvatrice (late Jerome) Karaganis, Antoinette Lazzaro and Marian (Michael) Nasca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 17th, at 9 AM in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Due to Covid precautions, it is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Church
885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, NY
We had many happy family gatherings at Carolyn and Tony's home. Our hearts go out to Antonio Charles. You will always be in our prayers. God Bless
Pat DiFrancesco & Family
Family
July 10, 2021
our condolences to the family. love
franklin carbone
Friend
July 7, 2021
Carolyn and I attended Bishop O Hern H.S together. My memories of Carolyn are of a Wonderful Caring person. She was always Fun to be with. Carolyn's smile would always make me Smile!
Roseann Cole
School
July 6, 2021
