DiFRANCESCO - Carolyn A. (nee Lazzaro)
Passed away May 6, 2020; Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. DiFrancesco, Jr. and a devoted mother to Antonio Charles DiFrancesco; dearest sister of Carmela (Anthony) Cartone, the late Salvatrice (late Jerome) Karaganis, Antoinette Lazzaro and Marian (Michael) Nasca; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 17th, at 9 AM in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Due to Covid precautions, it is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 11, 2021.