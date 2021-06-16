DOHERTY - Carolyn E.
(nee Hagin)
June 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Francis X. Doherty; loving mother of Sean (Kelly), Kevin (Deb), James (Jennifer) and Brian (Brooke) Doherty; cherished grandmother of Brendan, Caitlin, Colleen, Matthew, Colin, Peyton, Avlynn and the late Andrew; dear sister of Robert (Jan) Hagin. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Friday morning, June 18th at 11 o'clock at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association
, Epilepsy Association of WNY or SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.