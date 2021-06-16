Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn E. DOHERTY
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
DOHERTY - Carolyn E.
(nee Hagin)
June 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Francis X. Doherty; loving mother of Sean (Kelly), Kevin (Deb), James (Jennifer) and Brian (Brooke) Doherty; cherished grandmother of Brendan, Caitlin, Colleen, Matthew, Colin, Peyton, Avlynn and the late Andrew; dear sister of Robert (Jan) Hagin. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Friday morning, June 18th at 11 o'clock at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, Epilepsy Association of WNY or SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We're thinking about you and holding in our hearts.
Robert F Sacco, Bob Senick
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results