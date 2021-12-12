Menu
Carolyn FREARS
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
FREARS - Carolyn
Of Tonawanda, NY, November 22, 2021. Beloved daughter of Elizabeth (McPhail) and the late Leonard Frears. Dear sister of James, Leonard, Beverly, Bonniejean, Elizabeth, Robert, Dennis and the late Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, December 18th 1-5 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Military Honors will be conducted at 4:00 pm. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
18
Service
4:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
To my friend Carolyn you will always be in my prayers. Thanks for all the help with the AMMT Inspections. You will be missed my friend.
Bobby Somerville
January 2, 2022
My heart is hurting. Carolyn I will miss you dearly. You will always be on my mind,fly with the Angels. I will meet with you on the other side
Beverly A Tanner
Family
December 17, 2021
I already miss you so much!! Love you girl and I will see you on the other side! Till then always on my mind and in my heart!
Renee Holingbaugh
Friend
December 12, 2021
