FREARS - Carolyn
Of Tonawanda, NY, November 22, 2021. Beloved daughter of Elizabeth (McPhail) and the late Leonard Frears. Dear sister of James, Leonard, Beverly, Bonniejean, Elizabeth, Robert, Dennis and the late Michael. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, December 18th 1-5 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Military Honors will be conducted at 4:00 pm. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.