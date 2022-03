HAAG - Carolyn K.

March 17, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late William and Irene; dear sister of Mary (William) Rowell; survived by many loving cousins. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Monday, 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM in Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials to SPCA.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.