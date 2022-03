HEMPHILL - Carolyn D.

(nee Brooks)

Of Kenmore, NY. Entered into rest on March 17, 2022. Relatives and friends may visit First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 467 William St., Buffalo, on Wednesday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.