HOPKINS - Carolyn Mahoney
Passed away peacefully, leaving her siblings Mav and Cassandra Hopkins, and parents Marie and Richard Hopkins. She is also survived by loving and caring cousins, aunts, uncles, and her grandparents, Allison and Richard Hopkins. Carolyn had a spiritual soul and most recently was a passionate yoga instructor offering online yoga and meditation classes at FlowithCaro Yoga. A 2014 Williamsville South High School graduate, Carolyn was a gifted student-athlete, a National Honor Society member, and an All-American in the 2000-meter steeplechase, where she was the 2013 Section VI Champion. Carolyn held various school records in relay events and the 3000-meter and was named All New York State for cross country. She attended Elon University on a Division 1 Track & Field and Cross Country scholarship. Carolyn pursued her passion for yoga and travel attending Konalani Yoga Ashram in Kailua Kona, HI, Shoshoni Yoga Retreat in Rollinsville, CO, Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram in Eldorado Springs, CO, and Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge, MA. Her deep connection with Mother Nature started at a young age with summers spent on the Canadian shores of Lake Erie, exploring Ellicott Creek near her home, and in the Green Mountains of Vermont at Songadeewin of Keewaydin. She also enjoyed many spring family trips to Sullivan's Island, SC. During her college summers she was a lifeguard on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Later on in life, she found spiritual adventures in the Rocky Mountains as a resident of Vail, CO. Carolyn was an avid artist and photographer, enrolling in art and photography classes throughout high school and college. Carolyn leaves a legacy of kindness and brilliant warmth she greeted everybody with. Carolyn's spirit will live on forever in her family members, all of the friends she made, and her dogs she loved. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 2 PM at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY 14221 (masks required). Live streaming on calvaryepiscopal.net
, followed by a Celebration of Life at 5 PM at Island Park in Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Carolyn's memory to Shoshoni Yoga Retreat shoshoni.org/donate/
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.