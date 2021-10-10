Caro & I met at Shoshoni in Colorado in May 2019. We shared the same house and had the opportunity to be just the two of us for few days in the beginning of our ashram adventure. We immediately deeply connected to each other and consider each other as soul sisters. I LOVE her as my little sister and will always do. I'm sending all my LOVE to Caro's family and keep sending Caro lots of light so she can be free and happy.

Jessica - Usha Friend October 14, 2021