Carolyn Mahoney HOPKINS
ABOUT
Williamsville South High School
HOPKINS - Carolyn Mahoney
Passed away peacefully, leaving her siblings Mav and Cassandra Hopkins, and parents Marie and Richard Hopkins. She is also survived by loving and caring cousins, aunts, uncles, and her grandparents, Allison and Richard Hopkins. Carolyn had a spiritual soul and most recently was a passionate yoga instructor offering online yoga and meditation classes at FlowithCaro Yoga. A 2014 Williamsville South High School graduate, Carolyn was a gifted student-athlete, a National Honor Society member, and an All-American in the 2000-meter steeplechase, where she was the 2013 Section VI Champion. Carolyn held various school records in relay events and the 3000-meter and was named All New York State for cross country. She attended Elon University on a Division 1 Track & Field and Cross Country scholarship. Carolyn pursued her passion for yoga and travel attending Konalani Yoga Ashram in Kailua Kona, HI, Shoshoni Yoga Retreat in Rollinsville, CO, Eldorado Mountain Yoga Ashram in Eldorado Springs, CO, and Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge, MA. Her deep connection with Mother Nature started at a young age with summers spent on the Canadian shores of Lake Erie, exploring Ellicott Creek near her home, and in the Green Mountains of Vermont at Songadeewin of Keewaydin. She also enjoyed many spring family trips to Sullivan's Island, SC. During her college summers she was a lifeguard on the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Later on in life, she found spiritual adventures in the Rocky Mountains as a resident of Vail, CO. Carolyn was an avid artist and photographer, enrolling in art and photography classes throughout high school and college. Carolyn leaves a legacy of kindness and brilliant warmth she greeted everybody with. Carolyn's spirit will live on forever in her family members, all of the friends she made, and her dogs she loved. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 2 PM at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville, NY 14221 (masks required). Live streaming on calvaryepiscopal.net, followed by a Celebration of Life at 5 PM at Island Park in Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Carolyn's memory to Shoshoni Yoga Retreat shoshoni.org/donate/


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Episcopal Church
20 Milton St, Williamsville, NY
Oct
15
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Island Park
Williamsville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sweet sweet soul sister - Caro you continue to live on in the hearts of many. You were a force of love and light... i miss you every single day and cant wait to meet again love you always
Amanda Locana
Friend
March 12, 2022
Love and light to Caro.
Gabriel Witte
October 16, 2021
Carolyn´s smile still radiates in my memories of her in Honors Chemistry Class. She and I would always talk of our Golden Retrievers. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your family today and always.
Barbara Jeziorski
School
October 15, 2021
We can´t find the words to express how sorry we are for all of your family. You will continue to be in our prayers.
Kelly Special & children
October 15, 2021
Caro & I met at Shoshoni in Colorado in May 2019. We shared the same house and had the opportunity to be just the two of us for few days in the beginning of our ashram adventure. We immediately deeply connected to each other and consider each other as soul sisters. I LOVE her as my little sister and will always do. I'm sending all my LOVE to Caro's family and keep sending Caro lots of light so she can be free and happy.
Jessica - Usha
Friend
October 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to your family
Kayla schmidt
October 14, 2021
I will always remember Carolyn as a kind, sweet 1st grader. Even at 6 years old she was thoughtful and caring. She is vividly etched in my memory as one of those lovely children I am lucky to have known and taught. My sympathies to the Hopkins family.
Michelle Cefaratti
October 13, 2021
I am sending my deepest sympathy to the Hopkins family. I am Alison´s college roommate and I have met most of you... You are truly such a lovely family and you are in my prayers with such a loss. Carolyn was so beautiful and amazing I made a small donation to the yoga retreat place...Take care and much love to all.
Kathy Mulshine
October 12, 2021
Coach - I'm so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you at this difficult time.
Diana Martucci
School
October 10, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss! We are praying that the love of God will comfort you during this difficult time.
Bossi Family
October 10, 2021
