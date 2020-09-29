HOCKWATER - Carolyn J.

(nee Burst)

September 28, 2020, age 77 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Hockwater, Sr.; dearest mother of Paul Jr. (Karen), Michael Hockwater (Susan Michalec) and Susan Czech (Ken Benthien); loving grandma of Paul III, Matthew, Michael John, Jenna, Danielle, Adam and Gabrielle; daughter of the late August "Fritz" and Irene (nee Dressler) Burst; sister of Janet (Charles) Welch; sister-in-law of the late Thomas (Carol) Hockwater; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 1st, from 4-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where a prayer service will be held at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.





