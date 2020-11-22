RONALD - Carolyn L.
(nee Long)
November 19, 2020, at age 87. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Dr. Roger A. Ronald; loving mother of Craig R. (Kellie) Ronald and the late David A. (Cheryl) Ronald; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Samuel), Steven, Colin and Kyle; adored great-grandmother of Levi, Laina, Claire and Stella; dear sister of Charles (late Sue Ellen) Long; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation of WNY. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.