GAUTHIER - Carolyn M.(nee Fullagar)November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of John Sr. for 55 years; loving mother of Gregory (Patricia), Michele (Timothy) Gauthier-Rowe, Cynthia (Jason), John Jr. (Dawn) and the late Jeffrey; loving grandmother of Lawrence, Shannon, Andrew, Jeffery, Thomas and Matthew and great-grandson Aiden; daughter of the late James and Norma Fullagar (nee Muschaweck); loving sister of Edward "Sonny", Doris, James, Theresa, William, Michael, Dennis, Charles, Deborah and the late Mary and Richard; also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends she considered family. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Carolyn retired from HSBC Bank and was an avid supporter of the Depew Fire Department and Tri-Community Food Pantry in Depew. Donations may be made to the above organizations or your local food bank. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com