GAUTHIER - Carolyn M.
(nee Fullagar)
November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of John Sr. for 55 years; loving mother of Gregory (Patricia), Michele (Timothy) Gauthier-Rowe, Cynthia (Jason), John Jr. (Dawn) and the late Jeffrey; loving grandmother of Lawrence, Shannon, Andrew, Jeffery, Thomas and Matthew and great-grandson Aiden; daughter of the late James and Norma Fullagar (nee Muschaweck); loving sister of Edward "Sonny", Doris, James, Theresa, William, Michael, Dennis, Charles, Deborah and the late Mary and Richard; also survived by many nieces, nephews and countless friends she considered family. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Carolyn retired from HSBC Bank and was an avid supporter of the Depew Fire Department and Tri-Community Food Pantry in Depew. Donations may be made to the above organizations or your local food bank. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.