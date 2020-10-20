MURPHY - Carolyn M.
(nee Zienski)
October 18, 2020, age 81; beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Murphy; loving mother of Patrick (Mary), Linda (Richard) Mays, Lisa, Karen (Charles III) Weimer, Jeffrey "Shawn" (Veronica) and the late Christopher; cherished grandmother of Timothy, Jason, Stacie (Brad), Meghan (Grant), Jami, Ryan and Hunter; adored great-grandmother of Peyton and Arya; dear sister of Jack (late Lorraine) Zienski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday, October 22nd, at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. Arrangements by (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share memories and condolences on Carolyn's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
