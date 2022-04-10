Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carolyn T. MARONG
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
MARONG - Carolyn T.
(nee Tracy)
Of East Aurora, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Russell F. Marong; dearest mother of Lisa A. Marong and Russell C. (Twiss) Marong; beloved grandmother of Jacquelynn (Matthew) Joyce; great-grandmother of Elijah; dear sister of Louise (Anthony) Messina, Daniel A. Tracy Sr., and the late Richard Tracy; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Family present for visitation Monday from 4-7 PM, at THE KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple Street. East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 9:30 AM, at the Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Avenue, East Aurora. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to OLV Charities or the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.