MARONG - Carolyn T.
(nee Tracy)
Of East Aurora, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Russell F. Marong; dearest mother of Lisa A. Marong and Russell C. (Twiss) Marong; beloved grandmother of Jacquelynn (Matthew) Joyce; great-grandmother of Elijah; dear sister of Louise (Anthony) Messina, Daniel A. Tracy Sr., and the late Richard Tracy; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Family present for visitation Monday from 4-7 PM, at THE KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple Street. East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 9:30 AM, at the Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Avenue, East Aurora. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to OLV Charities or the National Kidney Foundation
