MARTIN - Carolyn (nee Parker)

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest September 21, 2020. She leaves to cherish in her memory four children, Eddie L. Martin (Amy), Deborah Mack (Stanley), Kevin Martin (Joyce), Daris Martin and cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, on Monday, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.





