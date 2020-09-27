Menu
Carolyn MARTIN
MARTIN - Carolyn (nee Parker)
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest September 21, 2020. She leaves to cherish in her memory four children, Eddie L. Martin (Amy), Deborah Mack (Stanley), Kevin Martin (Joyce), Daris Martin and cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, on Monday, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
626 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, New York
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faith Missionary Baptist Church
626 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, New York
