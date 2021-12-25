Menu
Carolyn SALANSKY
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc. Marcellus
33 North Street
Marcellus, NY
SALANSKY - Carolyn (nee Burke)
Of Marcellus, NY, formerly of Derby, NY, Sunday, December 5, 2021. Loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 78. Carolyn was born August 10, 1943 in Silver Creek, NY, to the late Richard and Edith Burke. She received her nursing degree from Auburn Community College and worked in the Syracuse area for over 40 years before retiring and residing in Marcellus. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years Donald, her two boys Richard (Amy) and Michael (Michele), as well as her sisters Linda Babyak of Salamanca, NY and Robin (Dr. Michael Grant) Burke, of Derby, NY. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was also predeceased by her sister Sharon Corsi of Derby. At Carolyn's request, there will be no funeral or calling hours, instead the family is asking friends and loved ones to take a moment to appreciate each other. Condolences may be shared at plisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
To Robin So, sorry to hear your sister Carolyn passed. Prayers and Blessings to you and your Family. Hugs and Love, Dave and Barb
David and Barbara Jacobs
December 25, 2021
