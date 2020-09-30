CAPOLUPO - Carolyna M.
Age 88, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on September 25, 2020, at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mariangela (Rosignuolo) Capolupo; loving sister of Claudia Capolupo; cherished aunt of Elizabeth (Nicholas) Buscaglia, and Vincent McConeghy; beloved great-aunt of Alex Balmer, Carolyna McConeghy and Matthew McConeghy; also survived by her dear family, Mark (Michele) Gabriele and Caroline (Kevin) Pofi, as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Concetta (Alex) McConeghy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 2, at 10 AM, in St. Mary of the Cataract R.C. Church, 237 4th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. Arrangements by M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Please share condolences online at www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com