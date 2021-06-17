O'SULLIVAN - Carolyne T.
Passed away on June 13, 2021. Beloved daughter of late Edwin and Mary Bridget (Mahoney) O'Sullivan; dear sister of John (the late Rebecca) O'Sullivan, Mary Catherine (the late Jeffrey) Jones, Evelyne O'Sullivan, Lorraine "Bebe" (Patrick "Sam") McLaughlin, and the late Dr. Wayne M. (Mary Jo) O'Sullivan and late Maureen (Jack) Hanrahan; dearest aunt of Deborah, Gina and John Hanrahan, Michael O'Sullivan, Mark (Catie) Jones, Marisa (Daniel) Thomas, Dr. Meghan McLaughlin (Dr. Conrad Gleber), Matthew (Kimmie Cox) McLaughlin and Elisabeth McLaughlin, Mary Bridget and Dasha O'Sullivan. Friends and family may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Church (Holy Family Church worship site), please assemble at church. The interment will follow the Mass at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be sent to the Dr. Wayne O'Sullivan Scholarship Fund, c/o The SUNY Erie Community College Foundation, 121 Ellicott Street, Room 160, Buffalo, NY 14203. Online register book found at www.CANNANFH.COM
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.