Our deepest sympathy to the O´Sullivan family. Carolyne was a beautiful, kind and loving person. When me and my sister Kelly were kids we would be amazed watching her and her sister Cathy get ready for a night out. They would leave their house on Whitfield looking like movie stars! Bebe, Kelly and I could not wait to become teenagers. I have such wonderful memories of Carolyne and growing up on Whitfield with the O´Sullivan family. Prayers for Carolyne & her family. Love, Susie Burke Bartosik

Susan Bartosik Friend June 17, 2021