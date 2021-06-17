Menu
Carolyne T. O'SULLIVAN
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
O'SULLIVAN - Carolyne T.
Passed away on June 13, 2021. Beloved daughter of late Edwin and Mary Bridget (Mahoney) O'Sullivan; dear sister of John (the late Rebecca) O'Sullivan, Mary Catherine (the late Jeffrey) Jones, Evelyne O'Sullivan, Lorraine "Bebe" (Patrick "Sam") McLaughlin, and the late Dr. Wayne M. (Mary Jo) O'Sullivan and late Maureen (Jack) Hanrahan; dearest aunt of Deborah, Gina and John Hanrahan, Michael O'Sullivan, Mark (Catie) Jones, Marisa (Daniel) Thomas, Dr. Meghan McLaughlin (Dr. Conrad Gleber), Matthew (Kimmie Cox) McLaughlin and Elisabeth McLaughlin, Mary Bridget and Dasha O'Sullivan. Friends and family may call on Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Church (Holy Family Church worship site), please assemble at church. The interment will follow the Mass at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be sent to the Dr. Wayne O'Sullivan Scholarship Fund, c/o The SUNY Erie Community College Foundation, 121 Ellicott Street, Room 160, Buffalo, NY 14203. Online register book found at www.CANNANFH.COM


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Church (Holy Family Church worship site)
NY
Jun
19
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
NY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carolyne was a very nice person. Went to Ireland with her and she made the trip fun. R.I.P Carolyne.
BILL KIMMITT
June 18, 2021
Dear Family of Carolyne, Our hearts are broken she meant so much to us. Her kindness, compassion and her Deep Faith always putting everyone else first, is the Carolyne we know. God has received another Angel, we love you Carolyne. Always in our Hearts Sharon and Wayne
Sharon and Wayne Turner (aka Sam Miranda)
Friend
June 18, 2021
Carolyn was always friendly and really funny! She was very helpful to our family when my father was on his death bed. She was a beautiful, kind person! Prayers to her whole family.
Sally Burke Weimer
Friend
June 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the O´Sullivan family. God´s peace be with you
maryann vecchio
Work
June 17, 2021
Prayers for Carolyne & her family Love Sean Burke and Family
Sean Burke
June 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the O´Sullivan family. Carolyne was a beautiful, kind and loving person. When me and my sister Kelly were kids we would be amazed watching her and her sister Cathy get ready for a night out. They would leave their house on Whitfield looking like movie stars! Bebe, Kelly and I could not wait to become teenagers. I have such wonderful memories of Carolyne and growing up on Whitfield with the O´Sullivan family. Prayers for Carolyne & her family. Love, Susie Burke Bartosik
Susan Bartosik
Friend
June 17, 2021
