My mother was such a kindhearted, caring, loving, and giving person. Her love for everyone always showed. My mother has raised us to be such strong and loving people.



Mom - I really miss you. I'm going to miss our volunteering days with The Hope Project. I'm going to miss selling tickets and laughing at each of our events. I'm going to miss the unconditional love you had for me and everyone. I'm going to miss our dinner and game nights. I'm going to miss just spending time with you. I'm going to miss YOU. I cannot wait until the day we are reunited in heaven. Please watch over me and our family. I love you mom...

Trevor Dehn Son July 8, 2021