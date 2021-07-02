Menu
Carrie L. HOOVER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
HOOVER - Carrie L.
Of Lancaster, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved daughter of Nancy Hoover; fiancée of Chad Lucas; loving mother of Cameron (Jennalee Lucas) DeLac, Brandon (Brittney) DeLac, Trevor Dehn, Joshua Dehn, Isabella DeLac, Haleigh and Peyton Lucas; grandmother of Aurora and baby DeLac; sister of Jason, Billy, Bobby and Kevin Hoover. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, on Saturday, 1-5 PM, with Funeral Services being held Sunday at 1 PM in Grace and Truth Church, 271 Bucyrus Dr., Buffalo, NY 14228. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Project of WNY, 4545 Transit Rd., Suite 602, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Jul
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Grace and Truth Church
271 Bucyrus Dr., Buffalo, NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
My mother was such a kindhearted, caring, loving, and giving person. Her love for everyone always showed. My mother has raised us to be such strong and loving people.

Mom - I really miss you. I'm going to miss our volunteering days with The Hope Project. I'm going to miss selling tickets and laughing at each of our events. I'm going to miss the unconditional love you had for me and everyone. I'm going to miss our dinner and game nights. I'm going to miss just spending time with you. I'm going to miss YOU. I cannot wait until the day we are reunited in heaven. Please watch over me and our family. I love you mom...
Trevor Dehn
Son
July 8, 2021
bella de´lac
Family
July 7, 2021
bella de´lac
Family
July 7, 2021
oh how i´ll miss you mommy. i hope you and grandpa and great grandma doe watch over me as i grow up and learn things in life. i love you and i hope your always with me, your brothers, chad, the girls and i, as well as family and friends. i love you my sweet angel until we meet again. remember this isn´t goodbye it´s a i´ll see you later mommy
bella de´lac
Family
July 7, 2021
We want to say how sad we are. We really didn't know Carrie very well but remember her from church and she was always sweet to us. We will be praying for the family.
Frank and Dawn Zeczak
Friend
July 3, 2021
Nancy, Jason and entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Words cannot express my feelings . I just really remember how sweet and kind and cute, she always was. When We All Get To Heaven, what a day of rejoicing it will be.
Sharon Herrmann/Vandermolen
Sharon Herrmann Vandermolen
Friend
July 3, 2021
So Sad. Sorry for your loss
Chip Saari
July 3, 2021
Carrie was so full of life! She had unbounded enthusiasm for every task that she performed! All her work mates loved her and she will be greatly missed. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Art Movalli
Coworker
July 3, 2021
May God bless your hearts with peace and comfort .
Faith Rishel
Friend
July 3, 2021
My beautiful, sweet, kind hearted niece!! You touched so many lives. It was an honor to be your aunt and I will miss you!! My prayers and thoughts going out to the family, especially her beautiful children.
Nanette Lawrence
Family
July 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Carrie´s passing. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family
Lori Salvatore
July 2, 2021
Love you Sis❤. Say Hi to Dad for me, Please.
Kevin Hoover Jr.
Brother
July 2, 2021
Love you Sis❤
Kevin Hoover Jr.
Brother
July 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Carrie you truly were an amazing friend I’ll never forget all of the great fun times we shared! I hope you are dancing with your grandma and dad! I know you will always be watching over your beautiful family ❤❤
Julie
Friend
July 1, 2021
