HOOVER - Carrie L.
Of Lancaster, NY, June 29, 2021. Beloved daughter of Nancy Hoover; fiancée of Chad Lucas; loving mother of Cameron (Jennalee Lucas) DeLac, Brandon (Brittney) DeLac, Trevor Dehn, Joshua Dehn, Isabella DeLac, Haleigh and Peyton Lucas; grandmother of Aurora and baby DeLac; sister of Jason, Billy, Bobby and Kevin Hoover. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, on Saturday, 1-5 PM, with Funeral Services being held Sunday at 1 PM in Grace and Truth Church, 271 Bucyrus Dr., Buffalo, NY 14228. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Project of WNY, 4545 Transit Rd., Suite 602, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 2, 2021.