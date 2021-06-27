Menu
Carrie JACOBI
JACOBI - Carrie (nee Alaimo)
June 23, 2021 age 94. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Whitey" Jacobi; loving mother of Joseph (Mary) and Michael (Laurie) Jacobi; cherished grandmother of Frankie (Zabrina), Christine, Joseph (Sunny), Michael, Jenna, Anna, Joanne and Jack; devoted great-grandmother of Elliana and Francesca; daughter of the late Gregory and Angeline (nee Calari); sister of Sally (late Felix) and the late Mary (John); also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
