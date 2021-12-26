Menu
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 17, 2021. Wife of the late Floyd L. Maclin; devoted mother of Floyd (Devorah), Shirley, Michael Sr., Willie J. (Christine), Christopher E. (Sandra) and Cynthia M. Maclin; adored grandmother of Dr. Marissa, Jacinta, Michael Jr. (Dania), Evan and the late Myron Maclin; cherished great-grandmother of Alexander, Armani, Xavier, William and Athena Maclin; she is also survived by many loving friends and relatives. Carrie was an active member of the New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer for over 40 years. Relatives and friends may visit the New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer, 971 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY, Monday from 11 AM - 12 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment St. John Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer
971 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY
Dec
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer
971 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bernadette &Gary Gaffney
Work
December 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Olivia Roberts Pierce
December 27, 2021
