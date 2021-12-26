MACLIN - Carrie M.
(nee Mccrorey)
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 17, 2021. Wife of the late Floyd L. Maclin; devoted mother of Floyd (Devorah), Shirley, Michael Sr., Willie J. (Christine), Christopher E. (Sandra) and Cynthia M. Maclin; adored grandmother of Dr. Marissa, Jacinta, Michael Jr. (Dania), Evan and the late Myron Maclin; cherished great-grandmother of Alexander, Armani, Xavier, William and Athena Maclin; she is also survived by many loving friends and relatives. Carrie was an active member of the New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer for over 40 years. Relatives and friends may visit the New Mt. Ararat Temple of Prayer, 971 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo, NY, Monday from 11 AM - 12 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment St. John Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.